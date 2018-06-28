Troopers say three are injured after chase ended in crash, fire
GASCONADE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway patrol said a Thursday car chase ended in a car fire and a three-car collision that left all drivers injured.
The report said Gasconade County deputies were chasing 27-year-old Daniel Foreman of Auxvasse when he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Missouri 28 and Missouri 19 around 6 p.m. Thursday.
Troopers said Foreman's vehicle first ran into 56-year-old Susan Hawk's vehicle, then crashed into 31-year-old Joshua Newton's vehicle, hit a light pole, flipped over and caught on fire.
Ambulances transported all three drivers to the hospital. The report said Foreman was seriously injured and the other two drivers sustained moderate injuries.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
in
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
in
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, giving President Donald Trump the chance to cement... More >>
in
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware's capital city would like to know who dropped a house onto a two-lane... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- The Gibbs Center for Independence is set to open on Wednesday. The new facility will have space... More >>
in
(AP) - Serena Williams was seeded No. 25 for her return to Wimbledon after having a baby, a decision by... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia’s Airport Advisory Board is meeting this afternoon to discuss updates to the future of the Columbia Regional... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police officers continue to investigate a shooting that injured one man around 1 a.m. Wednesday... More >>
in