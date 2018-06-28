Troopers say three are injured after chase ended in crash, fire

GASCONADE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway patrol said a Thursday car chase ended in a car fire and a three-car collision that left all drivers injured.

The report said Gasconade County deputies were chasing 27-year-old Daniel Foreman of Auxvasse when he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Missouri 28 and Missouri 19 around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers said Foreman's vehicle first ran into 56-year-old Susan Hawk's vehicle, then crashed into 31-year-old Joshua Newton's vehicle, hit a light pole, flipped over and caught on fire.

Ambulances transported all three drivers to the hospital. The report said Foreman was seriously injured and the other two drivers sustained moderate injuries.