Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in the U.S. and is heading for Missouri, breaking records

4 hours 16 minutes 30 seconds ago Sunday, June 07 2020 Jun 7, 2020 Sunday, June 07, 2020 6:35:00 PM CDT June 07, 2020 in Weather
By: Kenton Gewecke, KOMU 8 Chief Meteorologist
MISSOURI - Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in southeast Louisiana late Sunday afternoon. It is the second earliest landfall of a named tropical storm in Louisiana since records began in 1851. The earliest is Tropical Storm Arlene on May 30, 1959.

The storm is packing a punch with flash flooding in Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida and Georgia along with tornadoes in Florida. Cristobal is also expected to be the cause of one to five feet of storm surge along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida. Tropical-storm-force sustained winds of 39-73 mph are also being felt.

The storm will continue to push inland overnight into Monday. By Monday evening the central part of the system is expected to be over Arkansas.

It will lose some of its steam and be downgraded to a tropical depression.

After midnight Tuesday morning we will be watching heavy rain and strong winds, gusting around 45 mph, move into central Missouri. This rain will continue until midday Tuesday, roughly 12 hours.

This will be the earliest that a storm with tropical conditions has made its way to central Missouri in the calendar year. 

One to three inches of rainfall is expected along with winds gusting around 45 mph as Tropical Depression Cristobal moves from south to north through the middle of Missouri Tuesday morning.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for this period as streams and creeks may quickly rise and roads may become covered in water. Use extra caution Tuesday morning and do not cross a road covered in water.

We may see some sunshine Tuesday afternoon with a few lingering showers or thunderstorms by late afternoon or evening. Then, a much cooler and drier trend will round out the week with highs near 80 and lows near 60 under sunny skies.

For the latest forecast and tracking download the KOMU 8 Weather & Traffic App.

