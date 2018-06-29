Tropical Storm Ingrid Forms in the Gulf of Mexico

By: The Associated Press

MIAMI - Tropical Storm Ingrid has formed in the Gulf of Mexico near the Mexican coast.

The storm threatens to bring potentially deadly flash floods and mudslides to parts of eastern Mexico.

Its maximum sustained winds early Friday are near 45 mph (75 kph).

The depression is centered about 60 miles (95 kilometers) east-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, and is moving west near 2 mph (4 kph). A tropical storm warning is in effect for Mexico's coast from Coatzacoalcos to Cabo Rojo.

The storm is expected to dump 10 to 15 inches of rain over a large part of eastern Mexico with 25 inches in some places.

Meanwhile far out over the Atlantic, Humberto has weakened to a tropical storm. It does not threaten land.

Gabrielle has weakened to a tropical depression and remained well off the U.S. East Coast.