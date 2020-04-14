Tropical Storm Katia Expected to Gain Strength

MIAMI (AP) - The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Katia is trekking across open ocean with little change in strength but it is forecast to regain hurricane strength during the day. At 5 a.m. EDT Sunday, Katia's center was about 370 miles (600 kms) northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands.

The Miami-based hurricane center says Katia had top sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph). The storm was moving at 12 mph (19 kph) and no immediate coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

Forecasters say Katia is expected to continue moving toward the northwest in the coming days and some strengthening is expected in the next 48 hours. Tropical storm force winds extend outward from Katia's center about 175 miles (280 kilometers).