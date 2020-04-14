Tropical Storm Katia Expected to Gain Strength
MIAMI (AP) - The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Katia is trekking across open ocean with little change in strength but it is forecast to regain hurricane strength during the day. At 5 a.m. EDT Sunday, Katia's center was about 370 miles (600 kms) northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands.
The Miami-based hurricane center says Katia had top sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph). The storm was moving at 12 mph (19 kph) and no immediate coastal watches or warnings were in effect.
Forecasters say Katia is expected to continue moving toward the northwest in the coming days and some strengthening is expected in the next 48 hours. Tropical storm force winds extend outward from Katia's center about 175 miles (280 kilometers).
More News
Grid
List
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with a health psychology expert about taking care of your mental health during the ongoing... More >>
in
CLAYTON (AP) — St. Louis County will build a temporary morgue because of the increase in deaths due to the... More >>
in
MEXICO - Two companies in Mexico, Missouri have laid people off due to the COVID-19 situation, including True Manufacturing and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the question one St. Louis-area local health director emailed back to Dr. Randall... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is set to start classes next school year on August 25. With the district moving... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Area Chamber of Commerce wants people to buy from local stores to help the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft defended and clarified his decision to allow some of his staff... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS ( KMOV ) - Mercy Hospital announced Monday that three patients have been treated with convalescent plasma from... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Passover is here, and Easter and Ramadan are approaching. Occasions that typically bring families together to pray, reflect... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriffs Office is asking for information in connection to a body found off Poplar... More >>
in
LAKE OZARKS - Business 54 and Bagnell Dam Boulevard will be closed to traffic Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Ameren... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the crew of the coronavirus-infected USS Theodore Roosevelt warship died Monday of complications related... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County History and Culture Center have announced plans to begin a project that will document the... More >>
in
FAYETTE — Fayette High School parents have decided to throw a prom for the junior and senior classes. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – About 30 cars drove in to church on Easter Sunday, but no one got out of their cars.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Labor announced some people who applied for unemployment will receive their $600 federal pandemic... More >>
in