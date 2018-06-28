Troy man charged in dispute over abused cat

TROY (AP) - A 24-year-old Lincoln County man faces a felony assault charge for allegedly breaking the nose of another person who came to the defense of an abused cat.

Aaron J. Evenson of Troy is accused of punching an unidentified victim whom police say intervened when Evenson tried to strike the feline. The victim said Evenson had beaten up the cat repeatedly.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the alleged assault occurred in December 2013 in a wooded area near Evenson's home. Evenson was arrested and jailed on a $15,000 bond. Online court records didn't list an attorney on his behalf.