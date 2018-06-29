Truancy Measure Put on Hold Again in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A city council committee in Kansas City has again delayed taking action on a measure aimed at cutting down on truancy in the city.

The Kansas City school district and police sought the measure, which is a daytime curfew law intended to deter children ages 7 to 16 from loitering unsupervised during school hours.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/Jhqemi) reported that Councilman Scott Taylor argued Wednesday against the delay, which follows another delay last month. He says it reminds him of the way Congress drags its feet on deciding issues.

Opposition has come from home-school parents who worry their children could be stopped for visiting libraries or museums unattended. Also generating concerns is a provision that would impose $100 fines on parents of chronically truant children.