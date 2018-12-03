Truck Driver Hospitalized after Early Morning Crash

BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a truck driver was hospitalized after an accident on I-70 early Tuesday morning.

The Highway Patrol said 39-year-old William C. Dunn lost control of his semi-truck around 2:15 a.m. driving westbound, crossed the median cable, and drove onto the eastbound median.

The driver then went back through the median cables, driving back on the westbound road, and stopped the truck partially on the roadway.

Dunn was taken to University Hospital with moderate injuries.

According to the Highway Patrol's website, the accident caused extensive damage.