Truck driver pleads guilty in interstate crash death

COLUMBIA (AP) — A tractor-trailer driver from Georgia has pleaded guilty in a deadly crash on Interstate 70 in Missouri.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 47-year-old Anthony West of Jonesboro, Georgia, faces up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 6 for first-degree involuntary manslaughter. He pleaded guilty Monday in the July 2015 crash that killed 79-year-old Margaret Haile of Auxvasse.

Boone County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jessica Caldera says West ignored warning signs about a wreck ahead before rear-ending Haile's pickup truck while going 68 mph. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the impact pushed Haile's truck into another semi. West's semi continued and hit another tractor-trailer.

He had minor injuries from the crash; no one else was injured.