Truck drivers often have little say on snowy roads

Bob Gilmore of Joplin said a truck driver should not be afraid to stop.

Some truck drivers decided to stay overnight in Columbia to avoid traveling in snow storm.

COLUMBIA - City and state officials always urge drivers to stay off the road ahead of snow storms, but for truck drivers it might be hard.

Truck driver Robert Gilmore came to Columbia Tuesday night and had to stay overnight.

"I had to be here Wednesday morning, but we came here earlier trying to stay out of storm," he said.

Gilmore said he had been in out of truck driving since 1992.

"If the load's got to go, you have to go no matter the weather," he said.

Gilmore said if a truck driver cannot stay off the road, they have to watch road conditions, slow down and not be afraid to stop.

"You have to judge what road conditions are, and if it is not safe - stop," he said.

Gilmore said driving a truck is a lot more dangerous in snow road conditions because it takes seven to ten times more room for a truck to stop than it does for a car.

"If the roads are slick you can't stop," he said.

Gilmore said those who drive next to trucks should also be cautious.

"If you're in a car, slow down and give trucks plenty of room," he said.