Truck drivers remain essential to getting food on the table

Tuesday, April 21, 2020
By: Stephanie LaChance, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA — Edwin McKesson's days as a truck driver are more than just his 12-hour shifts. He knows he is an essential part of getting people the goods they need. 

He's been driving for 15 years and says the industry hasn't changed because of COVID-19. His latest drive started in North Carolina and he is delivering goods to a store in Columbia.

"It has not put a dent in the trucking industry, there has been no layoffs, we're moving, we're driving, it's just smooth sailing," McKesson said. "We run as much as we can run. Today I just delivered a load in Columbia, Missouri and I am waiting on my next load."

Although McKesson feels a sense of security with his job, he said the roads have become noticeably clearer.

"Nothing has really changed except the traffic - a lot less drivers on the road, you get where you gotta go without delays and incidents," he said.

Tom Crawford, CEO of the Missouri Trucking Association, said truck drivers work to help others and that they are essential to restocking during COVID-19. 

"When we have runs at toilet paper or anything at the grocery store, and you go the next morning and it is restocked, that's because of the truck drivers," Crawford said. "Well that is because of the truck drivers, the men and women that are out there re-supplying the product."

However, McKesson said not everyone realizes what truck drivers do in order for people to put food on the table. 

“Folks get used to it, and folks get complacent with their lifestyle and don’t realize what different professions are and are not familiar with them, but they’re used to drivers," he said.

