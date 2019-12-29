Truck-Homicide

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - A 47-year-old truck driver is charged with first-degree murder in the strangulation death of a St. Louis woman. The victim is identified as 42-year-old Yolanda Curry. The suspect, Michael Jackson, also is from St. Louis. On Saturday June 2, 2007, police were called after reports of a "lewd act" occurring inside a white tractor trailer. Police arrived to find Jackson in the cab, and Curry's body in the rear of the cab. She was pronounced dead a short time later. Police say Curry had scrape marks around her throat and a possible bite mark on her hand. The suspect had scratches on his face. An autopsy showed she died of manual strangulation.