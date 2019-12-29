Truck-Homicide
ST. LOUIS - A 47-year-old truck driver is charged with first-degree murder in the strangulation death of a St. Louis woman. The victim is identified as 42-year-old Yolanda Curry. The suspect, Michael Jackson, also is from St. Louis. On Saturday June 2, 2007, police were called after reports of a "lewd act" occurring inside a white tractor trailer. Police arrived to find Jackson in the cab, and Curry's body in the rear of the cab. She was pronounced dead a short time later. Police say Curry had scrape marks around her throat and a possible bite mark on her hand. The suspect had scratches on his face. An autopsy showed she died of manual strangulation.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers responded to a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of Raleigh Drive around... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Now that Christmas is over, fire safety officials are warning of the fire risk posed by dried out... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Kirksville veteran got a surprise from a Kansas City-based organization Saturday morning. Andrew Primm, an Air... More >>
in
FULTON - A new federal law prohibits selling tobacco products to anyone younger than 21 years old. Previously, the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Columbia Police responded to a crash along Clark Lane and Highway 63 Connector on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at... More >>
in
LEXINGTON, LAFAYETTE COUNTY — Back in 1973, Charles Guthrie, of Slater, chose to serve his country by enlisting in the... More >>
in
BELLE - Three people face charges for what investigators said is a case of arson and insurance fraud. Cody... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Friday after an hour-long standoff at a home north of the city. Officers... More >>
in
TIPTON - The holiday season comes with lots of sights, sounds and smells, and candles are a big part of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Parks and Recreation Commission is set to approve plans for improvements at Optimist Sports... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - When Robin Utz and her husband came in for their 20-week ultrasound, they were ready to see the... More >>
in
CALIFORNIA - Amanda Trimble, the Moniteau County assessor, is resigning from her office amid accusations she used taxpayer money for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The state named 60 approved applicants for medical marijuana cultivation facilities Thursday. The approved facilities have... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- Missouri State Highway Patrol and Callaway County deputies arrested a 20-year-old man for an attempted bank robbery Thursday.... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - Joe Baker has portrayed the role of Santa Claus in mid-Missouri for the last 30 years. ... More >>
in
CENTRALIA - The 13th annual Centralia lighted tractor parade was the largest parade the community has seen so far, with... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four separate shootings in St. Louis on Christmas have left seven people wounded. The St.... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - Several generations come each year to get a Christmas tree at Starr Pines Farm. The farm provides... More >>
in