Truck-Homicide

1 decade 2 years 6 months ago Monday, June 04 2007 Jun 4, 2007 Monday, June 04, 2007 7:22:01 AM CDT June 04, 2007 in News
Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)
ST. LOUIS - A 47-year-old truck driver is charged with first-degree murder in the strangulation death of a St. Louis woman. The victim is identified as 42-year-old Yolanda Curry. The suspect, Michael Jackson, also is from St. Louis. On Saturday June 2, 2007, police were called after reports of a "lewd act" occurring inside a white tractor trailer. Police arrived to find Jackson in the cab, and Curry's body in the rear of the cab. She was pronounced dead a short time later. Police say Curry had scrape marks around her throat and a possible bite mark on her hand. The suspect had scratches on his face. An autopsy showed she died of manual strangulation.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia police make arrest in shots fired on Raleigh Drive
Columbia police make arrest in shots fired on Raleigh Drive
COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers responded to a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of Raleigh Drive around... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, December 29 2019 Dec 29, 2019 Sunday, December 29, 2019 6:17:00 PM CST December 29, 2019 in News

Several options for getting rid of Christmas trees in mid-Missouri
Several options for getting rid of Christmas trees in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Now that Christmas is over, fire safety officials are warning of the fire risk posed by dried out... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, December 29 2019 Dec 29, 2019 Sunday, December 29, 2019 3:28:00 PM CST December 29, 2019 in News

Kansas City organization awards car to Kirksville veteran
Kansas City organization awards car to Kirksville veteran
COLUMBIA - A Kirksville veteran got a surprise from a Kansas City-based organization Saturday morning. Andrew Primm, an Air... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 28 2019 Dec 28, 2019 Saturday, December 28, 2019 3:41:00 PM CST December 28, 2019 in News

Federal age to buy tobacco raised to 21
Federal age to buy tobacco raised to 21
FULTON - A new federal law prohibits selling tobacco products to anyone younger than 21 years old. Previously, the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 28 2019 Dec 28, 2019 Saturday, December 28, 2019 3:34:00 PM CST December 28, 2019 in News

Two people were hospitalized after crash on Highway 63 Connector
Two people were hospitalized after crash on Highway 63 Connector
COLUMBIA- Columbia Police responded to a crash along Clark Lane and Highway 63 Connector on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, December 28 2019 Dec 28, 2019 Saturday, December 28, 2019 1:11:02 AM CST December 28, 2019 in News

Missouri veteran remembers his time serving aboard historic battleship
Missouri veteran remembers his time serving aboard historic battleship
LEXINGTON, LAFAYETTE COUNTY — Back in 1973, Charles Guthrie, of Slater, chose to serve his country by enlisting in the... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 27 2019 Dec 27, 2019 Friday, December 27, 2019 6:38:00 PM CST December 27, 2019 in News

Three charged in Maries County arson, fraud case
Three charged in Maries County arson, fraud case
BELLE - Three people face charges for what investigators said is a case of arson and insurance fraud. Cody... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 27 2019 Dec 27, 2019 Friday, December 27, 2019 2:25:00 PM CST December 27, 2019 in News

Man with burglary warrants arrested after short standoff with police
Man with burglary warrants arrested after short standoff with police
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Friday after an hour-long standoff at a home north of the city. Officers... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 27 2019 Dec 27, 2019 Friday, December 27, 2019 2:01:01 PM CST December 27, 2019 in News

BEHIND THE SCENES: How holiday candles are made in Mid-Missouri
BEHIND THE SCENES: How holiday candles are made in Mid-Missouri
TIPTON - The holiday season comes with lots of sights, sounds and smells, and candles are a big part of... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 27 2019 Dec 27, 2019 Friday, December 27, 2019 4:00:00 AM CST December 27, 2019 in News

Sports complex improvements to be approved
Sports complex improvements to be approved
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Parks and Recreation Commission is set to approve plans for improvements at Optimist Sports... More >>
2 days ago Friday, December 27 2019 Dec 27, 2019 Friday, December 27, 2019 2:51:00 AM CST December 27, 2019 in News

Two women describe their different abortion decisions
Two women describe their different abortion decisions
COLUMBIA - When Robin Utz and her husband came in for their 20-week ultrasound, they were ready to see the... More >>
3 days ago Thursday, December 26 2019 Dec 26, 2019 Thursday, December 26, 2019 7:11:00 PM CST December 26, 2019 in News

Moniteau County assessor steps down, accused of misusing county money
Moniteau County assessor steps down, accused of misusing county money
CALIFORNIA - Amanda Trimble, the Moniteau County assessor, is resigning from her office amid accusations she used taxpayer money for... More >>
3 days ago Thursday, December 26 2019 Dec 26, 2019 Thursday, December 26, 2019 6:09:00 PM CST December 26, 2019 in News

State names medical marijuana cultivation sites
State names medical marijuana cultivation sites
JEFFERSON CITY - The state named 60 approved applicants for medical marijuana cultivation facilities Thursday. The approved facilities have... More >>
3 days ago Thursday, December 26 2019 Dec 26, 2019 Thursday, December 26, 2019 5:26:00 PM CST December 26, 2019 in News

Man arrested for attempted bank robbery in Columbia
Man arrested for attempted bank robbery in Columbia
COLUMBIA -- Missouri State Highway Patrol and Callaway County deputies arrested a 20-year-old man for an attempted bank robbery Thursday.... More >>
3 days ago Thursday, December 26 2019 Dec 26, 2019 Thursday, December 26, 2019 4:58:00 PM CST December 26, 2019 in News

Santa Claus sticks around mid-Missouri
Santa Claus sticks around mid-Missouri
HOLTS SUMMIT - Joe Baker has portrayed the role of Santa Claus in mid-Missouri for the last 30 years. ... More >>
4 days ago Wednesday, December 25 2019 Dec 25, 2019 Wednesday, December 25, 2019 7:15:00 PM CST December 25, 2019 in News

Area farmers take part in annual holiday tractor parade
Area farmers take part in annual holiday tractor parade
CENTRALIA - The 13th annual Centralia lighted tractor parade was the largest parade the community has seen so far, with... More >>
4 days ago Wednesday, December 25 2019 Dec 25, 2019 Wednesday, December 25, 2019 5:54:00 PM CST December 25, 2019 in News

Four Christmas shootings in St. Louis leave seven people wounded
Four Christmas shootings in St. Louis leave seven people wounded
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four separate shootings in St. Louis on Christmas have left seven people wounded. The St.... More >>
4 days ago Wednesday, December 25 2019 Dec 25, 2019 Wednesday, December 25, 2019 5:42:00 PM CST December 25, 2019 in News

Boonville Christmas tree farm thrives despite predicted shortage
Boonville Christmas tree farm thrives despite predicted shortage
BOONVILLE - Several generations come each year to get a Christmas tree at Starr Pines Farm. The farm provides... More >>
4 days ago Wednesday, December 25 2019 Dec 25, 2019 Wednesday, December 25, 2019 3:50:00 PM CST December 25, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 37°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
10pm 38°
11pm 36°
12am 35°
1am 34°