Truck Lanes Proposed

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The House Transportation Committee chairman proposes a $4 billion tax increase to rebuild Interstate 70 and river ports. Republican Neal St. Onge, of Ellisville, says Missouri is a transportation hub and needs to update its infrastructure to take advantage of that. His plan would create dedicated truck lanes on Interstate 70, upgrade ports and boost public transportation. He wants to increase truck and car license fees, raise gas and diesel taxes, sales taxes and start charging a sales tax on fuel. The proposals would sunset in six years. The measure would need voter approval. St. Onge would like to see it on the August 2008 ballot. Governor Blunt and Republican leaders generally have decried tax increases.