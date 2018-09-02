Truck-Only Lanes On I-70 In Debate

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The U.S. Department of Transportation is considering a plan to dedicate truck-only lanes on Interstate 70 across four states, including Missouri and Illinois. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the goal would be to reduce congestion and improve freight delivery on the busy interstate. The plan would also involve Ohio and Indiana. The department says I-70 is among six national interstates in its "Corridors of the Future" program. The plan would be to add four dedicated truck lanes to the interstate. The cost of rebuilding I-70 in Missouri with eight lanes, including four for trucks, is estimated at $3.5 billion.