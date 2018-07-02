Truck Overturns on Rangeline Road

COLUMBIA - A truck overturned on the 6400 block of Rangeline Road Wednesday.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Sargent Philip Smith the driver claimed that part of the steering mechanism malfunctioned, which pulled him to one side of the road. Smith says the driver said when he tried to over-correct, he went to the other side of the road and then overturned.

There was no other car involved in the accident and the wreck did not cause any traffic on the road.

Paramedics transported the only person in the car to a local hospital. Smith says the victim was injured but he couldn't speak further on the extent of his injuries.