Truck ripped off awning at B&B Bagel Company

COLUMBIA - The B&B Bagel Company's south location sustained damage to its building and awning on Monday morning.

B&B Bagel Company posted on Facebook that two young men in a white pickup pulling an enclosed trailer went through the drive thru.

When pulling through, the trailer ripped the awning off of the building, according to the post.

B&B Bagel Company said the truck sped off quickly.

In the post it asks for help identifying the truck for insurance reasons.