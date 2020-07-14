Truck ripped off awning at B&B Bagel Company
COLUMBIA - The B&B Bagel Company's south location sustained damage to its building and awning on Monday morning.
B&B Bagel Company posted on Facebook that two young men in a white pickup pulling an enclosed trailer went through the drive thru.
When pulling through, the trailer ripped the awning off of the building, according to the post.
B&B Bagel Company said the truck sped off quickly.
In the post it asks for help identifying the truck for insurance reasons.
