Truck Spills Pigs on Mo. Interstate

CAMERON (AP) - State troopers had to play hog-wrangler after a collision spilled dozens of pigs on Interstate 35 in northwest Missouri.

The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday near Cameron, about 50 miles north of Kansas City.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says a southbound pickup truck went out of control on the wet pavement and crossed the median. The pickup hit a northbound tractor-trailer that tipped on its side, scattering its cargo of pigs.

The southbound lanes were closed for several hours while crews rounded up dozens of pigs from the highway and the median. Some of the animals were injured or did not survive.