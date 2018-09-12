Trucker Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Crash

SPRINGFIELD - A tractor-trailer truck driver has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a crash that killed two other motorists in southwest Missouri.



KOLR-TV reports 31-year-old Lei Sun, of Alhambra, Calif., entered the pleas through an interpreter Friday to two counts of involuntary manslaughter. He remains held in the Greene County Jail, with his next court appearance scheduled for late July.



Sun is accused of speeding on U.S. 60 near Republic and failing to stop for a line of traffic on March 27. His rig rear-ended a car and a pickup truck, pushing them into another truck.



The collisions killed pickup driver Lawrence Coan Jr., of Kimberling City, and the driver of the car, Corey Gresham, of Macon, Mo.



Sun's public defender has called the crash a tragic accident.