Truckers working despite COVID-19

KINGDOM CITY - With COVID-19 driving businesses to close and consumers to stay home, cross-country truck drivers have no such luxury.

"If we stop, everything stops," one trucker said while refueling in Kingdom City.

"If we don't drive, everything is gonna shut down," another said.

According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the trucking industry employs roughly 1.8 million people. The Center for Disease Control recommends limiting nonessential travel to slow the spread of the virus and lower your risk of contamination. But truckers cannot work from home, and are therefore exposed to potentially infected people daily, but one trucker said he is being diligent about keeping himself healthy.

"I try to keep clean my hands every single minute," said Theo Nsengi, who was delivering plastic products from Ohio to Missouri. "When I get off my truck, I have to clean my hands before I touch anything from the store, or before I go back in my truck. I'm trying as much as I can."

He also disinfects the inside of his truck whenever he gets back into the cab, wiping down the dashboard, seat, and steering wheel. He's wearing a facemask in public, although the U.S. surgeon general has asked people to stop buying them so hospitals will have enough for patients.

Nsengi added he can see business drying up in light of the virus.

"Business is slowing down right now because a lot of people are afraid to go everywhere," he said.

He reiterated the other truckers' claims that if he does not drive, the country will cease to function properly.

"Other people are taking the food," he said. "They're taking the medicine. If the truckers shut down, obviously there's a crisis."