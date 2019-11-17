True/False Brings $1Million in Business to Columbia

COLUMBIA - The True/False Film Festival is in its ninth year here in Columbia. Its popularity grows by the year. The first year of the festival sold 1,200 tickets and by 2011, organizers sold 30,000 tickets for the event.

Businesses around Columbia benefit from the festival's growth. Coffee Zone, a local coffee shop located directly next to the one of the festivals movie venues, says business doubles over the course of the weekend.

According to a study done by the University of Missouri last year, the average person in Columbia for the festival spends more than $200 over the course of the weekend on food, drinks and lodging. The study also reported the True/False Film Festival had an economic impact of more than $1,000,000.

David Wilson, co-founder of Ragtag Cinema and the True/False Film Festival says everything is on pace to beat last year's numbers. Wilson says he should know for sure by the end of the weekend.