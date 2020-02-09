True/False countdown begins, organizers host sneak peek seminar

By: Michael Van Schoik, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - The countdown for the annual True/False Film Fest has begun, and festival organizers hosted a question and answer seminar on Saturday.

Attendees were also treated to a sneak peek of some of this year's films and filmmakers.

The organizers plan to make the big announcement on Wednesday, revealing the full lineup for this year's festival. The full schedule will be released next Saturday.

The organizers say this year's theme for the festival is Foresight.

While the films have not been released yet, a list of musicians for the festival is up on the True/False website.

While some attendees said they were excited for another year of True/False, others were excited for their first True/False Film Fest.

"This will be my first time attending," said Columbia resident Tracy Davis. "I've never really had an opportunity to go and I'm really excited about it."

Davis said she loves movies so she is looking forward to watching the films the festival has to offer.

"I want to see the films," she said. "I've heard of a few interesting films that are coming. I just really want to go experience and kind of find out what it's like for myself and kind of see what they bring to the festival."

She said she has heard a lot of great things about the festival and the topics many of the films cover.

"There's a lot of topics you don't get to hear about," Davis said. "People don't always get a voice, and so it's a good way to learn about other people's experiences."

For more information about the True/False Film Fest, you can visit the festival website. This year's True/False takes place on March 5-8.

