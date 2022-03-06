COLUMBIA - The True/False Film Fest ends Sunday night after four days of films, music, art and entertainment.
This year participants in the True/False Film Fest were required to be fully vaccinated or present a negative PCR test before attending the event.
Ragtag’s Director of Development and Communications Stacie Pottinger also said capacity at venues were limited and the number of passes sold were restricted. Despite this year's changes, she said the event was exciting and pleasant for both organizers and participants.
“Overall, really just a phenomenal weekend, it's been so great to see all the energy downtown and all the people,” Pottinger said.
Pottinger said the event is an excellent opportunity to bring prestige to the state.
“It’s really a way to show off Columbia and show off Missouri,” Pottinger said. “A lot of times industry people will think ‘What? A documentary film fest in the middle of Missouri?’ But, we are a world class film festival with people from all over the world who want to come and want to be here.”
She also said local businesses have reported benefitting from the increased foot traffic.
“We've heard from a lot of different local businesses that True/False weekend is their biggest weekend of the year, bigger than football games, home football games or graduation weekend, which just kind of blows me away,” Pottinger said.
Beyond showcasing art, the True/False Fest also organizes a philanthropic effort called the True Life Fund. Established in 2007, this fund has brought awareness and monetary support to the subjects of a new nonfiction film each year.
This year’s True Life Fund film is The Territory, which focuses on the human impact of the ongoing land grabs and deforestation in the Amazon.
“This is a grassroots way for us to give back a little bit and say thank you,” Pottinger said. “It's not a charity, it's just a lot of small dollars collected after the screenings of the film. And, it can really make a difference in the subject's life.”
When reflecting on the weekend, Pottinger said she’s incredibly thankful for the support of the local community.
“I've seen so many just smiling and ecstatic faces and I cannot ever say enough good things about the support we get from our communities,” Pottinger said. “It's just so amazing. So, thank you to everybody who came out and had a good time this weekend.”