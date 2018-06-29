True/False Film Fest announces 2017 lineup

COLUMBIA: The True/False Film Fest announced its lineup of 37 films that will be showed March 2-5 in downtown Columbia.

There were roughly 1,200 nonfiction film submissions this year. According to press liasion Pete Bland, the 37 selection films are "outstanding example of narrative-driven documentary as well as work that pushes the documentary form to new places."

One of the films is "Whose Streets?," a documentary about some of the protesters in Ferguson following the shooting death of Michael Brown.

There are numerous international films included in this year's lineup, including titles from China, Denmark, Chile and more.

Click here for a list of the films.

The full setlist for the festival will be released on Feb. 11.