True/False Film Fest kicks off Thursday

COLUMBIA - The 2015 True/False Film festival kicks off in downtown Columbia on Thursday.

The four-day festival is scheduled to screen 53 films, and is in its 12th year.

Jesse Auditorium will continue to remain closed for the festival. Three new venues throughout Columbia will make up for the loss of the 1,700 seat Jesse Auditorium.

