True/False Film Fest predicted to bring millions to Mid-Missouri

5 hours 16 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 1:47:00 PM CST March 05, 2020 in News
By: Stephanie LaChance, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA — The True/False Film Fest economic impact is reaching out beyond the limits of Columbia. Conrad Yates, the owner of Yates House Bed and Breakfast, said True/False helps out in the small town of Rocheport.

An economic impact study done by the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau in 2018 predicts this weekend will bring more than $2 million to Columbia. 

Jeremy Brown, Director of True/False Film Fest, said they are predicting quite the turnout.

"In terms of numbers we are expecting a $2.2 million impact on the city of Columbia," Brown said. "Approximately 18,000 will be at this festival."

The study also mentions that the average party that comes for the weekend spends around $640.

Brown said people love this weekend for a reason.

"It's always a thrill, we love having this impact on the City and especially downtown Columbia," he said.

Yates mentioned that this festival has contributed to his business in the past, and will this year as well.

"True/False has always been a part of our service here in Rocheport," Yates said. "True/False attendees really enjoy being within close proximity to the events."

Yates said that Columbia does appeal to True/False attendees because of the accessibility of hotel rooms, but Rocheport has something Columbia can't offer. 

"There is a distinct lack of corporate business activity in Rocheport," he said. "It's small, which might fit the mind set of a typical True/False attendee, it is very organic."

Brown said it is great to hear it is not just Columbia businesses benefiting.

"We really value our community and we couldn't do this without the support whether it's here in Columbia or surround it," Brown said.

True/False Film Fest begins Thursday night and goes until Sunday evening.

More News

Grid
List

BREAKING: Shots fired during standoff on Sun Ct. in Columbia
BREAKING: Shots fired during standoff on Sun Ct. in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police are currently in a stand off at the corner of Grindstone and Rock Quarry Rd. Officers... More >>
39 minutes ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 6:24:00 PM CST March 05, 2020 in News

Goodrich Quality Theaters to keep all locations open
Goodrich Quality Theaters to keep all locations open
GRAND RAPIDS - Goodrich Quality Theaters, Inc., the company that recently filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, has confidence they will... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 4:53:00 PM CST March 05, 2020 in News

Missouri hopes to improve in SEC tournament against Tennessee
Missouri hopes to improve in SEC tournament against Tennessee
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Missouri Tigers are staying in Greenville, S.C. to continue their play in the SEC tournament, now... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 4:49:00 PM CST March 05, 2020 in Sports

House bill dubbed "Marriage Bill" dies in committee
House bill dubbed "Marriage Bill" dies in committee
JEFFERSON CITY - A bill dubbed the "Marriage Bill" was voted down in a split decision during a Legislative Oversight... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 1:51:00 PM CST March 05, 2020 in News

True/False Film Fest predicted to bring millions to Mid-Missouri
True/False Film Fest predicted to bring millions to Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA — The True/False Film Fest economic impact is reaching out beyond the limits of Columbia. Conrad Yates, the owner... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 1:47:00 PM CST March 05, 2020 in News

MU Health Care to take over Broadway Urgent Care
MU Health Care to take over Broadway Urgent Care
COLUMBIA - Broadway Urgent Care will join MU Health Care and become a second location for Mizzou Urgent Care. ... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 1:44:00 PM CST March 05, 2020 in News

New document reveals how fast CPD officer was going when 4-year-old fatally hit
New document reveals how fast CPD officer was going when 4-year-old fatally hit
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Officer Andria Hesse was traveling 14 miles per hour when her patrol vehicle stuck and killed... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 1:26:00 PM CST March 05, 2020 in News

Columbia area leaders working together to respond to spread of COVID-19/Coronavirus
Columbia area leaders working together to respond to spread of COVID-19/Coronavirus
COLUMBIA – Officials say Columbia area municipalities are prepared to adapt if COVID-19 comes to the area,... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 1:18:00 PM CST March 05, 2020 in News

CPD delivers batch of untested sexual assault kits in SAFE Kits Initiative
CPD delivers batch of untested sexual assault kits in SAFE Kits Initiative
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department delivered untested sexual assault kits from mid-Missouri agencies to the lab as part of... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 12:51:00 PM CST March 05, 2020 in News

FDA adds warning to asthma and allergy drug over mental health risks
FDA adds warning to asthma and allergy drug over mental health risks
(CNN) – The US Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday it is requiring a boxed warning -- the agency's most... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 12:14:52 PM CST March 05, 2020 in Continuous News

Decluttering leads to mental health benefits
Decluttering leads to mental health benefits
The art of decluttering has taken America by storm over the last year. The movement started with Marie Kondo's Netflix... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 11:16:00 AM CST March 05, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Elizabeth Warren is ending her presidential campaign
Elizabeth Warren is ending her presidential campaign
(CNN) -- Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the presidential race , a source familiar with her plans tells CNN,... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 9:50:00 AM CST March 05, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Missing man with autism found safe in Columbia
UPDATE: Missing man with autism found safe in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Authorities reported a a missing man who has autism has been found safe. A notification from the... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 8:38:00 AM CST March 05, 2020 in News

UMKC, Chicago State men's hoops not traveling due to virus
UMKC, Chicago State men's hoops not traveling due to virus
SEATTLE (AP) — Missouri-Kansas City has joined Chicago State in not traveling to Seattle for regularly scheduled Western Athletic Conference... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 8:38:00 AM CST March 05, 2020 in News

True/False organizers adapt to change
True/False organizers adapt to change
COLUMBIA - Transportation changes and the flu season are things True/False organizers have seen before. Although those things are different... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, March 05 2020 Mar 5, 2020 Thursday, March 05, 2020 5:30:00 AM CST March 05, 2020 in News

United, JetBlue cutting US flights because of coronavirus
United, JetBlue cutting US flights because of coronavirus
(CNN) -- United Airlines and JetBlue Airways became the first airlines to cut their US flight schedules on Wednesday, as... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 9:47:00 PM CST March 04, 2020 in News

Helicopter emergency landing in Randolph County, records show age is 40 years
Helicopter emergency landing in Randolph County, records show age is 40 years
RANDOLPH COUNTY- A helicopter had to make an emergency landing on Wednesday, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B.... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 8:08:00 PM CST March 04, 2020 in News

Columbia officials addresses downtown parking concerns
Columbia officials addresses downtown parking concerns
COLUMBIA - City officials are planning to fight the idea that there is no parking in downtown Columbia. It's... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, March 04 2020 Mar 4, 2020 Wednesday, March 04, 2020 8:08:00 PM CST March 04, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 50°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7pm 51°
8pm 48°
9pm 46°
10pm 43°