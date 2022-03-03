COLUMBIA — The True/False Film Fest returns to Columbia's Downtown District this weekend, attracting moviegoers worldwide to one of the largest film screening events in the United States.
This year's fest will screen 33 feature-length films and 20 short films, which will be dispersed across participating venues. Those include the Missouri Theater, MU's Rhynsburger Theater, the Showtime Theater at The Blue Note, Ragtag Cinema and The Picturehouse.
"It's amazing whenever you're able to bring everybody into one area of town and how businesses just absolutely thrive," Gabi Jacobs, a Pizza Tree delivery driver, said. "You see so many people walking around, biking, enjoying downtown areas and businesses."
The True/False Film Fest began in 2003, continuing as an annual festival until its 2020 cancellation due to COVID-19 concerns. Last year, a two-month postponement allowed event organizers to set up the Fest at Stephens Lake Park Amphitheater in May.
This year's return to normal operations has Downtown District business owners excited for a surge in foot traffic. Miki Merritt, owner and operator of 573 Tees in Alley A, said he chose to sponsor this year's fest because of the impact it has on the city.
"It was a no-brainer to be a partner of theirs because, just this weekend alone, they're going to bring thousands of people to Columbia," Merritt said. "So I think it's very important to support those who are supporting Columbia."
Jacobs, a seven-year Columbia resident, has previously gone to concerts hosted through True/False. This year, she's excited to attend movie screenings as well, including one feature film called The Balcony Movie, made by a Polish director in Warsaw.
"He's recording strangers that walk by and asks them questions, so there's video clips of him interacting with people and people who are like, 'ehh, I don't want to interact with this dude,'" Jacobs said, "so I think it's going to be pretty cool because I love to people-watch."
Visit the True/False website to see a full schedule of this weekend's fest and for ticket sales information.
"There's going to be lots of new business coming to Columbia from the people that are here, but also the people that work True/False, whether they're volunteering or they're working," Merritt said. "They're going to be needing things to do, so I think it's really good for the community and a really big impact on local sales, it's very important."