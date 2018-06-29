True/False Film Festival Announces Screening Schedule

COLUMBIA - The True/False Film Festival announced the 2013 event's list of featured films today. Here is the complete list:

The Act of Killing

After Tiller

The Ascent of Man (shorts)

Blackfish

Boys & Their Toys (shorts)

The Captain and His Pirate

Computer Chess

Crash Reel

Cutie and the Boxer

David Holzman's Diary

Dirty Wars

The Expedition to the End of the World

The Fall

Garden of Eden

The Gatekeepers

I Am Breathing

The Institute

The Last Station

Leviathan

Lost & Found (shorts)

The Machine Which Makes Everything Disappear

Manhunt

The Moo Man

No

Northern Light

Pandora's Promise

Pussy Riot

Secret Screening Blue

Secret Screening Gold

Secret Screening Green

Secret Screening Orange

Secret Screening Red

Secret Screening Silver

Sleepless Nights

Stories We Tell

Sweetgrass

These Birds Walk

Twenty Feet From Stardom

The Village at the End of the World

Which Way Is the Front Line from Here? The Life and Time of Tim Hetherington

Who Is Dayani Cristal?

Winter Go Away!

The festival will take place in Columbia from February 28th through March 3rd. You can visit truefalse.org for more information.