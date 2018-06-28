True/False film festival offers a discussion and idea forum
COLUMBIA - The TRUE/FALSE film festival introduced a new element for the weekend.
Synapses is an idea session built within the film festival to promote discussion and ideas during the weekend.
Field Sessions further information:
- Field Session: Virtual Reality Drinking Game - Friday, Mar. 4, 1:00 p.m.
With Virtual Reality pioneers Brian Chirls and Jessica Brillhart
- Field Session: Notes from the Field - Friday, Mar. 4, 2:45 p.m.
With "Cameraperson" director Kirsten Johnson and film critic Eric Hynes
- Field Session: Intimate Strangers - Saturday, Mar. 5, 11:00 a.m.
With filmmaker Roberto Minervini and The Heart podcast host Kaitlin Prest
- Field Session: Build / Unbuild- Soundscape - Saturday, Mar. 5, 12:45 p.m.
With 'The Illinois Parables" director Deborah Stratman and Michal Marczak, director of "At the Edge of Russia"
- Field Session: Crafting Cinematic Biography - Saturday, Mar. 5, 2:30 p.m.
With Filmmakers Jeff Feuerzeig ("Author: The JT LeRoy Story") and Heidi Ewing ("Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You")
- "Clicking and Streaming" - Friday, Mar. 4, 11:00 p.m. - The Vimeo Theater at The Blue Note
With help from Field of Vision and hosted by filmmaker AJ Schnack, teams will compete to find the best online video based on a series of topic prompts.
All Field Sessions, apart from "Clicking and Streaming", will be held at the Reynolds Journalism Institute on the MU campus and are free and open to the public.
Tickets for the event are still available at https://truefalse.org/attend/passes.
The True/False Film Fest will take place March 3 - 6 in downtown Columbia, Missouri. For more information, please visit truefalse.org.
