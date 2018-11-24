True/False Film Festival Raises Record Amount of Money

The True/False Film Festival said it raised a record amount of money at this year's event. It said $36,760 was donated to the True Life Fund that honors one film's subject for their significant achievement in selfless social impact.

It said for the past six years, it selects one film to be its True Life Fund recipient. This year, the True/False Film Fest said the True Life Fund recipient was the film "Which Way is the Front Line from Here? The Life and Time of Tim Hetherington."

It said Tim Hetherington was a photojournalist who traveled the world, documenting life in wartime. He died on his way to the hospital from complications due to shrapnel wounds, while photographing the war in Libya.

Reporters Instructed in Saving Colleagues, an organization founded by the film's director Sebastian Junger received $20,000 of the donation in honor of Tim Hetherington. The rest of the money will go to the Milton Margai School for the Blind in Sierra Leone, where Hetherington spent much of his time photographing.

The True/False Film Festival said the donations for the True Life Fund came from audience member's during the two screenings of the film, a generous matching donation from the Bertha Foundation, the True Life Fund sponsor The Crossing and the incredible efforts of the students of Hickman High School.