True/False organizers take precautions with postponement

1 day 20 hours 38 minutes ago Thursday, September 03 2020 Sep 3, 2020 Thursday, September 03, 2020 2:44:00 PM CDT September 03, 2020 in News
By: Ashley Wright, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Organizers of the True/False Film Fest announced Wednesday the event will be postponed from March to May.

The decision to move the fest from its normal March schedule came in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The move to May will allow organizers to create space for as many attendees as possible. It will also make room to hold several events safely. 

Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau Marketing and Communications Manager Megan McConachie said she believes organizers want to move as many events outside.

“I believe the organizers, and you would have to confirm this with [True/False organizers], want to have the opportunity to move as many events outside as possible. May will hopefully offer the opportunity for more of those events to be held outside successfully.”

True/False sponsors will also likely be affected by the fest’s postponement. Sagua La Grande owner Greg Butler said they look to True/False to gain exposure.

“[2020 True/False Film Fest] was really good for us. We were a small sponsor,” Butler said. “It was thanks to True/False, honestly. It sustained us from the first month of COVID. Once it hit, it really hurt our business.” 

The fest’s organizers have also been working closely with health departments to ensure the festival will be safe despite its later start. 

“Those who do organize the events will be consulting with the health department and also submitting operations plans to make sure that what they’re doing and the plans that they have are in line with everything the health department has set as far as standards,” McConachie said. 

True/False will be providing updates regarding the 2021 festival on its website.

