True/False To Accommodate Bike Riders

COLUMBIA - People traveling by bike to the True/False Film Festival this weekend will have three convenient services offered to them. True/False teamed up with the PedNet Coalition to accommodate bike riders on Saturday and Sunday.

The first service is a bike valet, which means free, secure, covered parking for your bike. The next is a Bike Spa with mini tune-ups for your bike (tires inflated, chain cleaned and lubed, frame washed) while enjoying a nonfiction film (also at the Missouri Theatre; small donation requested). Last is the Bike Share. PedNet, True/False, and Walt's Bicycle Fitness and Wilderness Co. have joined forces to offer a free Bike Share on Saturday and Sunday.

You can register at the Missouri Theatre Bike Share station, choose a bike, and ride off. For your convenience, bike riders can also return bikes at any of the four Bike Share stations: The Blue Note, Missouri Theatre, Ragtag Cinema, and Jesse Hall.

For more details on traveling on two wheels this weekend, visit the True/False Travel Page.