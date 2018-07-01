True/False Volunteers Celebrate After Festival

COLUMBIA - True/False Film Festival coordinators rewarded volunteers with a pizza party Wednesday night at Ragtag Cinema.

Ragtag has been closed since Monday due to the amount of cleaning and reorganizing that had to be done.

Volunteers have also been working since Monday night cleaning up other True/False venues.

Ragtag and True/False executive Tracey Lane said putting together the film festival is a year long production that could not be accomplished without volunteers.

This year more than 800 people helped with the festival.