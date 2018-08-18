Truman Building cleared after afternoon bomb threat

JEFFERSON CITY - The Department of Public Safety cleared the Truman Building from a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Public safety said the bomb threat was phoned in around 1:30 p.m. Employees were instructed to evacuate the building as a precautionary measure shortly after.

The Truman Building houses state offices for the Office of Administration, Department of Revenue, Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions & Professional Registration, Department of Economic Development, and several statewide elected officials.

A K-9 unit swept the building and cleared it. State employees returned to work around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.