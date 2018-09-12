Truman Medical Center President and CEO to Retire

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The president and CEO of Truman Medial Centers in Kansas City plans to retire, effective July 18.

John W. Bluford III, who turns 65 on May 1, has worked at the medical centers since 1999. His retirement was announced in a news release Friday.

The health system said Bluford is working with a committee of its board members and University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine appointees to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Peggy Dunn, chairman of the board of directors, says Bluford and the board have been working on a succession plan for several years, and a search committee will begin immediately looking for Bluford's replacement. She says a successor will be identified before Bluford leaves.