Truman Museum plans activities to celebrate veterans

INDEPENDENCE (AP) — A combat reporter whose book about the Vietnam War was turned into a movie is speaking next month at a free veteran's event at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Independence.

War correspondent Joseph Galloway co-authored the book "We Were Soldiers Once...And Young." The book became the basis for the 2002 movie, "We Were Soldiers," starring Mel Gibson.

Other activities planned for Nov. 8 include a station where visitors can make cards for veterans, a display of military vehicles and a flyover by the Heart of America Commemorative Air Force. There also will be a wreath laying ceremony in the courtyard where Truman is buried with his wife.