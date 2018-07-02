Truman Reservoir Still Rising

WARSAW - Harry S- Truman Lake in west-central Missouri is still rising due to late-June and early-July storms and flooding. Officials say the lake is 23 feet above normal and is expected to reach a 24-foot crest late this week. They say water is still flowing into the reservoir more than twice as fast as it's being released. All swimming beaches and most campgrounds are closed by the high water. Three high-water boat ramps at recreation areas remain open.