Truman's Bar issued formal citation for breaking health order

COLUMBIA — Truman's Bar and Grill was issued a formal citation from Columbia's municipal court for violating the recent social distancing health order.

The establishment "operated a bar and failed to ensure social distancing directives," according to the citation.

Bar owners have a hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 26.

Other businesses found in violation of the ordinance include Elite Barber Shop, Maxwell Family Chiropractic, Plaza Tire, Midwest Petroleum and U-Haul.