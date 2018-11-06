Truman Sites Stay Closed Because of Budget Cuts

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - Sites related to former president Harry Truman apparently will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

The Truman Farm Home in Grandview and a home near where the Trumans lived in Independence were closed last March after mandated federal budget reductions. The Truman home, where Harry and Bess Truman lived for most of their married lives, remains open but only five days a week.

The Independence Examiner reports Larry Villalva, superintendent of the Harry S Truman National Historic Site, says his office has received no indication that those services will resume, despite Congress agreeing to a deal last month that prevented further cuts in the budget. The original budget cuts cost the organization $64,000 a year.

The Truman Home is closed on Sundays and Mondays.