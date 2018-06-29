Truman State to Drop Men's Golf, Cut Some Scholarships

KIRKSVILLE (AP) - Reductions in state funding are forcing a Missouri university to drop one sports program and discontinue scholarships for several others.



Truman State University says it will discontinue men's golf following the spring season. The Kirksville-based university also will no longer offer future athletic scholarships for men's tennis, men's swimming, wrestling and baseball.



Athletics director Jerry Wollmering says the cuts are the result of a 5.2 percent reduction in state funding this year and an anticipated 7 percent cut for the next school year. The university has had men's golf as an intercollegiate sport since 1933.



Scholarships currently awarded for men's swimming, wrestling and baseball will be honored for as long as current students receiving those scholarships remain on the teams.