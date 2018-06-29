Truman the Tiger Up for Capital One Mascot of the Year

COLUMBIA -- The University of Missouri mascot, Truman the Tiger, has made the big time, and Mizzou fans worldwide can help him win a national championship! Truman has been chosen as one of 16 members of the 2012 Capital One All-America Mascot Team (11th annual), and he will compete head-to-head with 15 other sideline warriors throughout the upcoming football season in hopes of being named the Capital One National Mascot of the Year.



The 16 mascots will go head-to-head for 12 weeks during the college football regular season in a voting contest to determine the winner. Fans will be able to vote beginning at 11 a.m. (central time) on September 3rd, at www.CapitalOneBowl.com, on Facebook, on twitter by tweeting @Capital1Mascot with #CapitalOneTruman #Mizzou via text voting as the mascots go against each other in head-to-head popularity vote each week. The polls will close on November 26, with the eight mascots with best head-to-head records advancing to a single-elimination bracket tournament to determine the overall champion.



Truman twirled his tail furiously when he was informed by Cheer Coach Suzy Thompson that he was up for Mascot of the Year. "He was really excited when we found out," said Thompson. "He was in the middle of dining on his favorite meal of a silly blue bird with Tiger Stripe Ice Cream, and he was speechless," Thompson said.



Of course, Truman doesn't speak, but Thompson served as interpreter and shared his thoughts to his fans: "Truman said that he is really excited to represent Mizzou and all of our awesome fans, and that he hopes everyone can rock the vote and help win a national championship. He's dedicating himself to a rigorous training regimen and wants to thank Tiger Nation in advance for all the votes he knows they are going to cast," Thompson said.



The Capital One National Mascot of the Year will be announced at the Capital One Bowl on January 1, 2013 and will be awarded a $20,000 scholarship to help fund its school's mascot program. Each of the 2012 All-America team members receives $5,000 for their mascot program.