Truman VA named "best place to work" for "unprecedented" second time

COLUMBIA - The Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital has been awarded the Veterans Health Administration's award for "Best Place to Work" for the second year in a row.

The hospital's director, David Isaacks, attended a celebration in Washington, D.C., earlier this month to accept the award.

“As director of Truman VA, I was very proud to represent our medical center,” Isaacks said. “However, I am just one member of a comprehensive team that has the great honor of caring for our nation’s heroes."

Isaacks said receiving the honor for the second consecutive year is, "unprecedented."

“This is the first time it has occurred in the 17 years since the inception of the survey. So being asked to receive the award in Washington, D.C., on behalf of my colleagues, was very special,” he said.