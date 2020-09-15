Truman VA offers enrolled veterans drive-through flu vaccinations

COLUMBIA- The Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital began offering free annual influenza vaccinations to VA-enrolled veterans on Monday.

The veterans hospital drive-through flu clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday (except on federal holidays) and is expected to last until Thanksgiving.

Truman VA Public Affairs Officer, Jeff Hoelscher said, "About a third of us here at Truman VA are veterans ourselves, and those that aren't veterans, they have a very strong connection to veterans through their family, so we all have a collective desire to help our veterans."



The clinic is fast and convenient and comes at no cost for VA-enrolled Veterans. A VA health identification card must be presented at the time of the vaccination ID.

"Our number one priority is to help, and [it] is so important to us. Having this service is just one more way we can help our veterans receive the care that they deserve," Hoelscher said.

Veterans may also receive their free flu shot during regularly scheduled appointments at Truman VA's primary care clinics, specialty surgery, specialty clinics and behavioral health.

Veterans also have the option to receive the no-cost flu shot at one of eight Truman VA community-based outpatient clinics or at an in-network community care network pharmacy or urgent care location.



The drive-through clinic is located in the south section of the first floor of Truman VA's parking garage located at 800 Hospital Drive, Columbia.

Veterans can access the drive-through clinic from Monk Drive's service road between the garage and Parking Lot D.