Truman VA patient tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA - A patient at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19 after being evaluated for respiratory symptoms. The test result came back positive on March 18.

The patient, a veteran, has been admitted for treatment and the risk of transmission to other patients and staff remains low at this time, according to the hospital.

Truman VA continues to screen veterans and staff who present symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection.

Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, individuals known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.

Truman VA encourages veterans and staff to take every day preventative actions to avoid being exposed to COVID-19.