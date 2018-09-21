Trump abandons restraint, calls out Kavanaugh's accuser

1 hour 51 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 9:31:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump challenged the woman accusing his Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault by name Friday, saying that if the alleged attack was that "bad" then she would have filed charges.

Abandoning his previous restraint, Trump tweeted: "I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!"

The president previously had avoided naming Christine Blasey Ford or casting doubt on her account. Ford alleges Judge Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her more than 30 years ago when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

The accusation has jarred the 53-year-old conservative jurist's prospects for winning confirmation, which until Ford's emergence last week had seemed all but certain. It has also bloomed into a broader clash over whether women alleging abuse are taken seriously by men and how both political parties address such claims with the advent of the #MeToo movement — a theme that could echo in this November's elections for control of Congress.

Trump's apparent shift in strategy comes as Ford's lawyers are negotiating with the Senate Judiciary Committee on the terms of her possible testimony next week, raising the prospect of a dramatic Senate showdown over Ford's accusation.

In another tweet, Trump, who is in Las Vegas for various events, wrote: "Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don't want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don't matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C."

On Thursday, Ford lawyers told the Judiciary Committee that her preference is to testify to the panel next Thursday. She doesn't want Kavanaugh in the same room, her attorney told the panel's staff in a 30-minute call that also touched on security concerns and others issues, according to a Senate aide. That aide wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Ford is willing to tell her story — but only if agreement can be reached on "terms that are fair and which ensure her safety," the attorney said. She said Ford needs time to make sure her family is secure, prepare her testimony and travel to Washington. No decisions were reached, the aide said.

In addition to security, expected to be provided by Capitol Police, Ford has asked for press coverage of her testimony to be the same as for Kavanaugh. Reporters had assigned seating and were kept separated from the nominee, who was whisked to and from the room.

Ford's attorney said Ford would like to testify first, but that might be complicated because Kavanaugh has already agreed to Monday's scheduled hearing.

The discussions have revived the possibility that the panel will hold an electrifying campaign-season hearing at which both Ford and Kavanaugh can give their versions of what did or didn't happen at a party in the 1980s. Kavanaugh, now a judge on the powerful U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, has repeatedly denied Ford's allegation.

Ford has told the pane she would prefer the committee not use outside counsel to question her because that would make it seem too much like a trial, the attorney told the panel. All of the Republicans on the panel are men, and the committee is known to be concerned about the optics of having questions from the GOP side come only from men.

More News

Grid
List

Trump abandons restraint, calls out Kavanaugh's accuser
Trump abandons restraint, calls out Kavanaugh's accuser
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump challenged the woman accusing his Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault by name Friday,... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 9:31:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Lawsuit: 84-year-old woman repeatedly raped at nursing home
Lawsuit: 84-year-old woman repeatedly raped at nursing home
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The daughter of an 84-year-old woman with dementia alleges in a lawsuit that... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 8:45:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Maries County SWAT Team arrests man in six-hour standoff
Maries County SWAT Team arrests man in six-hour standoff
VIENNA - The Maries County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, assisted by Missouri State Highway Patrol officers, arrested an armed man... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 6:22:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Attorneys general asking DEA to tighten drug manufacture
Attorneys general asking DEA to tighten drug manufacture
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Attorneys general from West Virginia and 10 other states are asking the U.S.... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 5:34:37 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Puppies to blame for drug-resistant infection in 118 people
Puppies to blame for drug-resistant infection in 118 people
(CNN) -- From January 2016 through February 2018, puppies sold at six pet store companies led to infections in 118... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 4:26:41 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Stop human trafficking conference continues the conversation about the crime
Stop human trafficking conference continues the conversation about the crime
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's Stop Human Trafficking Coalition's 2018 conference is taking place this weekend and is a reminder that... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 2:54:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

MU curators approve a new doctoral program
MU curators approve a new doctoral program
COLUMBIA - MU's School of Health Professions will be crafting a new curriculum starting Friday after the MU Board of... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 8:04:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

New $220 million MU Research building set to be built by 2021
New $220 million MU Research building set to be built by 2021
COLUMBIA- A new MU Research building is set to be built by October 2021, after the MU Board of Curators... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 7:32:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

'Harmful algae' temporarily shuts down Stephens Lake
'Harmful algae' temporarily shuts down Stephens Lake
COLUMBIA - A warning from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services closed Stephens Lake Thursday afternoon. Columbia... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 6:19:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Former Democratic leader's assistant sentenced
Former Democratic leader's assistant sentenced
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The longtime aide of former Democratic leader Mike Sanders was sentenced to six months in... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 6:00:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Boone County Family Resources could have a new home
Boone County Family Resources could have a new home
COLUMBIA - Boone County Family Resources is just too big. Now, the agency wants a new building with more parking... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 5:46:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Prosecutor: no charges on Missouri work with trucking firm
Prosecutor: no charges on Missouri work with trucking firm
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor says he won't press charges related to allegations of conflicts of interest... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 5:42:47 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Sunrise Beach Fire Department board president resigns
Sunrise Beach Fire Department board president resigns
SUNRISE BEACH - Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District Board President Brian Layman resigned Thursday. Layman's resignation follows Fire Chief... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 5:07:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Proposed education budget could help school transportation, other funds
Proposed education budget could help school transportation, other funds
ASHLAND - The Missouri State Education Board outlined a budget that would increase transportation funding for Missouri schools. "The... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 4:49:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Boone County to open former fairgrounds lease applications to public
Boone County to open former fairgrounds lease applications to public
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission will soon be accepting applications for anyone interested in leasing the former fairgrounds. ... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Planned Parenthood says abortions at Columbia site could end
Planned Parenthood says abortions at Columbia site could end
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Planned Parenthood says abortions will stop at its Columbia clinic after Oct. 1 unless a federal... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 3:43:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Boone County calls for more poll workers ahead of November midterms
Boone County calls for more poll workers ahead of November midterms
COLUMBIA - November elections are approaching, but behind campaign speeches and electoral yard signs, Boone County is struggling to reach... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 3:29:00 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson considers ways to address trucker shortage
Gov. Parson considers ways to address trucker shortage
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson is considering changes to Missouri regulations to help address a shortage of... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 Thursday, September 20, 2018 3:19:36 PM CDT September 20, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12pm 76°
1pm 76°
2pm 77°
3pm 76°