Trump abruptly pulled from briefing after shots fired outside White House

President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted out of a White House press conference on Monday after shots were fired outside of the White House.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and no one else was injured, Trump said.

The Secret Service later reported an ”officer involved shooting.” Trump said he was not aware of the specifics of the threat.

The Secret Service can confirm there has been an officer involved shooting at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave. Law enforcement officials are on the scene. More information to follow. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 10, 2020

"It seems to be very well under control," Trump said. "It's unfortunate that this is the world but the world has always been a dangerous place. It's not something that's unique."

Reporters in the room were placed on lockdown while authorities investigated the situation.

After being taken to the Oval Office, the president returned to the briefing room around 10 minutes later to resume his briefing, which was focused on the coronavirus pandemic, picking up where he left off.

"So I was telling you that the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 are now 50 percent above the March level," he said. "NASDAQ is setting new records."