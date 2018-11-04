Trump administration announces the end to DACA

WASHINGTON, D.C - The Trump administration has announced that it will wind down a program protecting young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday called the program known as DACA an "unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch." He said the program was an executive overreach that would not have held up against legal challenges that 10 Republican-controlled states were set to file.

He said the Trump administration is urging Congress to find an alternate way to protect young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.

Sessions said, "To have a lawful system of immigration that serves the national interest we cannot admit everyone who would like to come here. It's just that simple. That would be an open borders policy, and the American people have rightly rejected that. Therefore the nation must set and enforce a limit on how many immigrants we admit each year and that means all cannot be accepted. This does not mean they are bad people or that our nation disrespects or demeans them in any way. It means we are properly enforcing our laws as Congress has passed them."

There termination of DACA will happen in phases, with a six-month window for Congress to pass legislation. With Sessions' announcement, the federal government will stop taking applications for the program that are dated after Tuesday.

"We are people of compassion, and we are people of law. But there is nothing compassionate about the failure to enforce immigration laws. Enforcing the law saves lives, protects communities and taxpayers, and prevents human suffering," Sessions said.





