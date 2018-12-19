Trump administration moves to ban bump stocks

11 hours 39 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, December 18 2018 Dec 18, 2018 Tuesday, December 18, 2018 12:28:00 PM CST December 18, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration moved Tuesday to officially ban bump stocks, which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like automatic firearms, and has made them illegal to possess beginning in late March.

The devices will be banned under a federal law that prohibits machine guns, according to a senior Justice Department official.

Bump stocks became a focal point of the national gun control debate after they were used in October 2017 when a man opened fired from his Las Vegas hotel suite into a crowd at a country music concert below, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The regulation, which was signed by Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker on Tuesday morning, will go into effect 90 days after it is formally published in the Federal Register, which is expected to happen on Friday, the Justice Department official said.

The official wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly ahead of the regulation's formal publication and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

In March, President Donald Trump said his administration would "ban" the devices, which he said "turn legal weapons into illegal machines."

Shortly after the president's comments, the Justice Department announced that it had started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to define bump stocks as machine guns. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives sought public comment on the proposal, drawing more than 35,000 comments.

The amended regulations reverse a 2010 ATF decision that found bump stocks did not amount to machine guns and could not be regulated unless Congress changed existing firearms law or passed a new one. In the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting, there was a growing push by some members of Congress to ban bump stocks, but no legislation was passed. At least 10 states have sought their own restrictions on the devices.

People who own bump stocks will be required to either surrender them to the ATF or destroy them by late March, the official said. The change has undergone a legal review and the Justice Department and ATF are ready to fight any legal challenge that may be brought, the official added.

The amended rule was met almost immediately with resistance from gun rights advocates, including Gun Owners of America, which said it would file a lawsuit against the Justice Department and ATF in order to protect gun owners from the "unconstitutional regulations."

"These regulations implicate Second Amendment rights, and courts should be highly suspect when an agency changes its 'interpretation' of a statute in order to impair the exercise of enumerated constitutional rights," the organization's executive director, Erich Pratt, said.

Police said the gunman in the Las Vegas massacre, Stephen Paddock, fired for more than 10 minutes using multiple weapons outfitted with target scopes and bump stocks. Paddock fatally shot himself after the shooting and there were 23 assault-style weapons, including 14 fitted with rapid-fire "bump stock" devices, strewn about the room near his body on the floor of his 32nd-floor hotel suite at the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel.

The largest manufacturer of bump stocks, Slide Fire Solutions, announced in April that it was going to stop taking orders and shutting down its website. The remaining stock of the devices is now being sold by another company, RW Arms, based in Fort Worth, Texas.

More News

Grid
List

New Bloomfield recommits to police deal with Holts Summit
New Bloomfield recommits to police deal with Holts Summit
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The Holts Summit Police Department will include New Bloomfield in its coverage area again in 2019. ... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, December 18 2018 Dec 18, 2018 Tuesday, December 18, 2018 10:31:00 PM CST December 18, 2018 in News

TARGET 8: Dozens of people injured on electric scooters in Columbia
TARGET 8: Dozens of people injured on electric scooters in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Bird scooter injuries are a growing problem in Columbia, with those who get hurt on the scooters left... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, December 18 2018 Dec 18, 2018 Tuesday, December 18, 2018 7:25:00 PM CST December 18, 2018 in News

Pet owners urged to take special care during holiday season
Pet owners urged to take special care during holiday season
COLUMBIA - December is filled with festivities, but an emergency trip to the veterinarian can spoil all the holiday cheer.... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, December 18 2018 Dec 18, 2018 Tuesday, December 18, 2018 7:02:00 PM CST December 18, 2018 in News

Former addict praises Boone County's drug court, 20 years after it began
Former addict praises Boone County's drug court, 20 years after it began
COLUMBIA - A year and a half ago, Rhonda Watson found herself at a crossroad: Go to prison or go... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, December 18 2018 Dec 18, 2018 Tuesday, December 18, 2018 6:56:00 PM CST December 18, 2018 in News

Man sentenced in conspiracy that included 27 robberies
Man sentenced in conspiracy that included 27 robberies
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 24-year-old Missouri man was sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole for participating in... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, December 18 2018 Dec 18, 2018 Tuesday, December 18, 2018 6:12:06 PM CST December 18, 2018 in News

ABB bought by Hitachi, impact on Jefferson City site unclear
ABB bought by Hitachi, impact on Jefferson City site unclear
JEFFERSON CITY - This week Hitachi announced a takeover of ABB, worth a purchase price of $11 billion. It's... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, December 18 2018 Dec 18, 2018 Tuesday, December 18, 2018 4:53:00 PM CST December 18, 2018 in News

Early winter snow means high demand for salt
Early winter snow means high demand for salt
ST.LOUIS - Missouri salt supply usage is at a high since early snowfall hit the midwest in November. In... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, December 18 2018 Dec 18, 2018 Tuesday, December 18, 2018 3:30:00 PM CST December 18, 2018 in News

Former city employees are frustrated with salaries, lack of action
Former city employees are frustrated with salaries, lack of action
COLUMBIA - Retired employees of the Columbia Electric Utilities are frustrated with the city for its lack of action in... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, December 18 2018 Dec 18, 2018 Tuesday, December 18, 2018 3:18:00 PM CST December 18, 2018 in News

Activists concerned by prosecutors joining police union
Activists concerned by prosecutors joining police union
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Supporters of criminal justice reform are questioning a move by assistant prosecutors in St. Louis County... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, December 18 2018 Dec 18, 2018 Tuesday, December 18, 2018 2:40:58 PM CST December 18, 2018 in News

Missouri approval for Grain Belt Express power line still uncertain
Missouri approval for Grain Belt Express power line still uncertain
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Public Service Commission held the first of two formal hearings to determine whether an interstate... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, December 18 2018 Dec 18, 2018 Tuesday, December 18, 2018 1:34:00 PM CST December 18, 2018 in News

Trump administration moves to ban bump stocks
Trump administration moves to ban bump stocks
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration moved Tuesday to officially ban bump stocks, which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, December 18 2018 Dec 18, 2018 Tuesday, December 18, 2018 12:28:00 PM CST December 18, 2018 in News

Charles Erickson seeks release from prison for Kent Heitholt murder
Charles Erickson seeks release from prison for Kent Heitholt murder
BOWLING GREEN - Charles Erickson, who is serving time in prison for the 2001 murder of Columbia Daily Tribune sports... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, December 18 2018 Dec 18, 2018 Tuesday, December 18, 2018 10:16:29 AM CST December 18, 2018 in News

Columbia man convicted of assaulting relatives files motion of acquittal
Columbia man convicted of assaulting relatives files motion of acquittal
COLUMBIA - A man awaiting sentencing for attacking his grandparents filed a motion Friday, seeking acquittal on one of the... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, December 18 2018 Dec 18, 2018 Tuesday, December 18, 2018 9:05:36 AM CST December 18, 2018 in News

Man accused in death of infant son pleads guilty
Man accused in death of infant son pleads guilty
CALIFORNIA - A Fortuna man pleaded guilty Friday to charges related to the 2017 death of his young son. ... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, December 18 2018 Dec 18, 2018 Tuesday, December 18, 2018 8:55:00 AM CST December 18, 2018 in News

Missouri Public Service Commission holds hearing for Grain Belt Express
Missouri Public Service Commission holds hearing for Grain Belt Express
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Public Service Commission held a hearing on the Grain Belt Express on Tuesday. In... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, December 18 2018 Dec 18, 2018 Tuesday, December 18, 2018 5:34:00 AM CST December 18, 2018 in News

TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
PETTIS COUNTY - Tom Belsha has lived on Crestview Drive for twenty years. He has been questioning the quality of... More >>
1 day ago Monday, December 17 2018 Dec 17, 2018 Monday, December 17, 2018 8:39:00 PM CST December 17, 2018 in Top Stories

Missouri woman who drove car into Kansas River pleads guilty
Missouri woman who drove car into Kansas River pleads guilty
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri woman who told police she intentionally drove into the Kansas River while trying to... More >>
1 day ago Monday, December 17 2018 Dec 17, 2018 Monday, December 17, 2018 6:34:00 PM CST December 17, 2018 in News

Denico Crawley sentenced to 105 years
Denico Crawley sentenced to 105 years
COLUMBIA- Denico Crawley, the man convicted of murder stemming from the case of Quenten Hurt, was sentenced to 105 years... More >>
1 day ago Monday, December 17 2018 Dec 17, 2018 Monday, December 17, 2018 6:06:00 PM CST December 17, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 45°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 42°
2am 41°
3am 41°
4am 40°