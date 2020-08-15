Trump admits he's blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is making clear why he opposes extra money for the cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service.

He acknowledged Thursday he's starving the Postal Service of funding to make it harder to process an expected surge in ballots he worries could cost him reelection.

Meanwhile, his campaign is suing two Iowa counties that are making it easier to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican president said on Fox Business Network that among the sticking points on a new virus relief package are Democrats’ demand for billions of dollars to assist states in protecting the election and helping postal workers process mail-in ballots.

Democratic rival Joe Biden likens Trump's actions to sabotage.