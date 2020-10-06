Trump and Hawley criticize McCaskill's use of a plane; she responds

2 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 6:43:00 PM CDT June 13, 2018 in News
By: Naomi Klinge, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

WASHINGTON - After Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, admitted to using a private plane for part of her travel around the state during her 'road trip' to visit veterans, President Trump weighed in with his thoughts on Twitter.

The president said in a tweet Wednesday that McCaskill is a 'phony' and that he endorses Attorney General Josh Hawley as the next Missouri senator, Hawley and McCaskill are in the middle of a heated senate race.

Hawley tweeted his own thoughts on the situation, calling the senator 'rich and liberal.'

McCaskill herself did not tweet about the matter, but she did issue the following statement:

"Paying on my own dime to visit more Missouri veterans is not something I'm going to apologize for."

