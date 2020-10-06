Trump and Hawley criticize McCaskill's use of a plane; she responds

WASHINGTON - After Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, admitted to using a private plane for part of her travel around the state during her 'road trip' to visit veterans, President Trump weighed in with his thoughts on Twitter.

The president said in a tweet Wednesday that McCaskill is a 'phony' and that he endorses Attorney General Josh Hawley as the next Missouri senator, Hawley and McCaskill are in the middle of a heated senate race.

Senator Claire McCaskill of the GREAT State of Missouri flew around in a luxurious private jet during her RV tour of the state. RV’s are not for her. People are really upset, so phony! Josh Hawley should win big, and has my full endorsement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

Hawley tweeted his own thoughts on the situation, calling the senator 'rich and liberal.'

I thought you sold the “damn plane.” How about this: why don’t you give up using your luxury jet for the next 147 days? Just 147 days. You can do it. Come live like the rest of us. I dare you #MOSen https://t.co/IvjlSx6VxN — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 12, 2018

McCaskill herself did not tweet about the matter, but she did issue the following statement:

"Paying on my own dime to visit more Missouri veterans is not something I'm going to apologize for."