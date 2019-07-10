Trump approves disaster declaration for twenty Missouri counties

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – President Trump has approved Missouri's request for major disaster declaration for 20 Missouri counties.

Gov. Mike Parson is urging people in designated counties affected by flooding and severe storms to register now for assistance.

The President’s declaration makes the federal Individual Assistance program available to eligible residents in the following counties:

Andrew

Atchison

Boone

Buchanan

Carroll

Chariton

Cole

Greene

Holt

Jackson

Jasper

Lafayett

Lincoln

Livingston

Miller

Osage

Pike

Platte

Pulaski

St. Charles

Residents in those counties can register for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance with temporary housing, housing repairs, and the replacement of household items.

In late May, Jefferson City was hit by an EF-3 tornado which saw winds reach up to 160 miles per hour. Damage damage included fallen bricks, shattered glass, downed trees and mangled metal.

Jefferson City declared a state of emergency and clean up efforts are still happening.

Here is a timeline of events leading up to the disaster declaration approval:

April 29: Severe weather conditions began across Missouri Counties.

May 21: Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri in regards to weather conditions.

May 27: Parsons called in the Missouri National guard to assist with intense flooding thorough out the state.

June 24: Teams began conducting joint assessments in 74 Missouri counties in preparation for a request for FEMA Public Assistance.

July 9: President Trump approves states request for Major Disaster Declaration in 20 Missouri Counties.

Families who sustained damage due to the flooding and severe storms can visit the assistance website or by call FEMA’s toll-free registration number, 1-800-621-FEMA (3362), from 7 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week.