Trump chooses Indiana Governor Mike Pence as running mate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump said on Twitter that he's picked Indiana Gov. Mike Pence as his running mate.

Pence put Indiana in the spotlight in 2015 when he signed a "religious freedom" measure that would have legally protected businesses that cited religious beliefs as a reason against turning away customers.

It was a political crisis for Pence, as major corporations and artists began boycotting the state in protest of the impact on gay rights. The legislature eventually changed the measure to specifically protect members of the LGBTQ community.

According to CNN, Pence first ran for Congress in 1998 but lost to Democratic incumbent Rep. Phil Sharp. He ran for Congress again in 2000 and won. By 2009, he was the House Republican Conference chairman. He became Indiana's governor in 2013.

Trump said he'll hold a news conference on Saturday morning to make his selection formal.

Trump had originally planned to announce his running mate on Friday but delayed because of the attacks in Nice, France.